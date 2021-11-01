Selena Gomez changed her look again and the novelty suited her very well

Selena Gomez seems willing to flow with the season and now sports a completely fall hair shade that looks great on her.

In addition to being involved in her own line of swimsuits, Selena Gomez has spent the last few months filming the series “Only murders in the building” where she shares credits with Oliver Putnam and Steve Martin, among other famous actors.











Now that the recordings have concluded and the cast is in the promotion stage of the series, Selena took advantage of the end of the stage in which she had to see herself as her character to get a makeover, so in the first instance, she changed the tone of her hair.











The actress, singer and businesswoman opted for a copper color in her hair, with which she leaves behind the platinum blonde that she brought for a few months and once again approaches the dark tone that she has from birth, although she maintained certain reflections that give her light. to his face.











Selena was captured with her new image in Los Angeles, while wearing a burgundy dress, leather sandals and a Yves Saint Laurent bag … simply amazing! All this, while he has been romantically related to Chris Evans after the actor published a story in which, presumably, the reflection of Selena was seen, will they soon confirm their relationship?











