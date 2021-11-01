Scientists discover that Mars was as beautiful as Earth!

Matheus Manente Meteored Brazil Today 4 min

Scientists have discovered that Mars was once an abundant, hot, and humid planet in the past. Will Earth also become a desert planet? (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Today, Mars is believed to have been a humid planet in the past, with liquid water accumulating in deep craters and countless rivers snaking through uneven terrain. That was the reality billions of years ago, when the planet still had a dense atmosphere and giant mountains piercing the sky, unlike any mountain on Earth.

However, we know Mars as a desert planet, cold and arid, with a very thin atmosphere and no water. Understanding the red planet’s past and how it became what it is today can give us answers about the future of our own planet.

The purpose of the space missions that have been sent to Mars is to understand this and other great mysteries of our solar system. More than that, Scientists have been desperately searching for any sign of lost life in recent years – if the planet really was that abundant in the past, it may have hosted life as well.

According to Dr. Becky McCauley, a researcher linked to NASA, Mars was once a planet equal to Earth, about 4.5 billion years ago. At the time, Mars was wetter and warmer than Earth, allowing it to host large lakes and oceans.

And more than that, thanks to the discoveries of the Curiosity rover on Mars, we know that in addition to being hot and humid; it also had organic material on its surface, which could have made it possible life on the planet.

It makes sense, since when the Solar System was born, both Mars and Earth were formed from the same elements. On Earth, life progressed thanks to the geological activity of the planet and the movement of tectonic plates. On Mars, geological activity just stopped, causing it to become a desert planet..

How did Mars become a dry planet?

Scientists believe that a major, yet unknown event occurred on Mars billions of years ago and caused climate change that turned it into a dry planet. During this event, most of the planet’s atmosphere was lost to space.

And indeed, the scientists at Mars Atmosphere and Turbulent Evolution (MAVEN), found that 65% of the argon in the atmosphere of Mars was lost to space, which can give us a clue as to what happened.

The only way this element can be lost is through a phenomenon caused by solar winds. The next step in the study is to determine if the phenomenon was also responsible for removing other atoms and molecules, such as carbon dioxide, or if another unknown source caused the great change on the planet.

In the end, what we do know is that without a stable atmosphere, all the liquid water on Mars was also lost, and with it the exuberance that exalted Mars in its past.. But there is still a long way to go before it is possible to determine what kind of catastrophic event has caused this change and if it poses any risk to our own planet.