Saints coach fears Jameis Winston suffered ‘significant’ knee injury

Saints head coach Sean Payton believes quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a “significant” knee injury before being pulled from the field in the second quarter of Sunday’s 36-27 win over his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I cried when I saw him come in,” acknowledged Payton, who said he was waiting to speak with doctors before giving a more detailed diagnosis. “It’s hard.”

Winston, true to form, was still dancing on crutches at the Saints’ postgame locker room celebration., according to his teammate’s Instagram account CJ Gardner-Johnson.

Veteran backup quarterback Trevor Siemian replaced Winston and led the Saints (5-2) to an unlikely victory. which was secured by Bucs quarterback Tom Brady’s third loss of the game, an interception returned for a touchdown by defender PJ Williams with 1:24 remaining.

It’s unclear who will start as the Saints’ quarterback in Week 9 at home against the Atlanta Falcons., or for the remainder of the season if Winston misses significant time. Taysom Hill would be a natural candidate for the role, but he has been sidelined by a concussion since Week 5, although he has been making progress in his recovery.

Winston was injured during a tackle by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, who was flagged for 15 yards for pulling Winston down the shoulder area of ​​his jersey, forcing Winston to land awkwardly. Winston’s left leg was caught behind him as he hit the grass. Coaches and medical personnel examined him on the field before helping him slowly limping to the sideline and into the medical tent. They later helped him onto a cart and took him back to the locker room.

Winston completed 6 of 10 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown and ran four times for 40 yards before leaving the game with the score tied 7-7.. For the season, Winston has 95 of 151 passes (59%) for 1,170 yards with 14 TDs and three interceptions.