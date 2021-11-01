saga, cast, release date, trailer

Let’s do a review of everything we know to date about ‘The Mercenaries 4’ : premiere, trailer, cast … with Sylvester Stallone at the helm for the last time.

What if we do a review of everything that is already known about the action saga with the most muscles in the universe? Let’s talk about ‘The Mercenaries 4‘, the news of its cast, the release date, the trailer … And the last dance of its great protagonist, Sylvester Stallone.

The first picture and the first fight

“Back to work with the main man.” That’s how Jason statham confirmed an open secret: ‘The Mercenaries 4‘had begun to be recorded and immortalized it with the first image together Sylvester Stallone, they show muscles with the classic work suit, that black jumpsuit that accompanies them on every mission. Filming is scheduled for late 2021 or at most, early 2022, and finally the pandemic has not prevented a delay in the date and schedule.

“Enjoying a great day with my good friend Jason in the new ‘Los Mercenarios’, added Sly on his Instagram account with the same photo. Without a doubt, the saga with more muscles in the history of cinema is already underway.

But that is not all. Stallone himself explained what the first fight of ‘The Mercenaries 4’ with Jason Statham will be like. “I want you to see how many choreography there are around this,” he explains from his instagram account in a video where he gives us a guided tour of the set. He shows us the fake Jason, brass knuckles in hand, and explains how he thinks these confrontations in the cinema should be: “I think the best is man to man and brute force, keep it simple.”

And the tour continues … “Here the men who are going to be kicked, I would hate to be him … All this has been created in a couple of days just for this scene, and it is incredible”, sentence. In addition, it explains the mint in which Jason delivers punches without making a great effort.

Sylvester Stallone’s Last Dance

“It’s time to move on. This will be my last day, so I’m enjoying it, but it’s always bittersweet, you know.”Sly told fans in a video on their farewell networks. “When you’ve been so attached to something, I guess it’s been about 12 years, and I’m ready to pass the baton to Jason (Statham) and his skilled hands.” This is how Sly announced his withdrawal from the saga with a video on social networks.

“The best thing is to be able to offer movies that are some entertainment and maybe there is a little message there, because what I try to convey in my successful films is the human touch., the link. It is not like this. Much of the action, the action is self-evident. It’s just about engaging with the audience in a way that they can identify with the mission with the characters in question … just providing escapism and hopefully there’s something extra in there. That’s the hard part: heart, energy and humor. “

“Anyway, I will be leaving tomorrow, back to the good old United States of America. I am looking forward to it. And I will be preparing to accept the next challenge.”

And so his partner Statham received the news. “With the great man, the creator,” he wrote Jason statham on social media referring to your partner and friend Sylvester Stallone. Both have just finished filming ‘Los Mercenaries 4 ‘, and the British wanted to do a tribute to Sly after the latter announced that he will no longer participate in the saga, and that he gave the witness to Statham, among others.

The cast and villain Eddie Hall

Although his boxing plans center his life – despite the fact that they are currently on hold while he recovers from a bicep detachment – that does not prevent him from Eddie hall Pursue another goal: star in a Hollywood action movie. And there it is: The strongman turned boxer He will appear as a villain in ‘Los Mercenarios 4’ in 2022.

And he didn’t even have to audition. Hall reportedly received an offer to play one of the film’s baddies from its protagonist and creator, action film legend Sylvester Stallone himself, after they met in 2019 when Stallone was visiting the United Kingdom. Hall and former Rocky star have teamed up over a shared love for boxing, and recently they both filmed an Instagram video on set to congratulate Tyson Fury on his win against Deontay Wilder, and Stallone even hinted that Fury could star in the next movie in the saga, where by the way, he will no longer appear after announcing that this will be the last and that the witness leaves Jason Statham in the future. In fact, we had seen Hall with the British actor share time on the set in London, and we did not explain anything … Until now.

Hall is not the only novelty in the cast of The Expendables 4, its original title. He will be accompanied by several new actors in the franchise, such as Megan Fox –which we have already seen dressed in the fatigues–, Andy García, Levy Tran, Jacob Scipio, the martial arts expert Tony Jaa and the rapper 50 Cent. For its part, Stallone will reprise Barney Ross as the de facto leader of the Mercenaries, alongside Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture., who will also reprise their roles as Lee Christmas, Gunner Jensen, and Toll Road respectively. Along with them, Harrison Ford, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, and Mel Gibson. And Arnold Schwarzenegger, let us not forget.

