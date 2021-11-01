Ryan Gosling to Play Ken in Barbie Movie – The Financier

The actor Ryan gosling will play Ken, Barbie’s eternal partner. After almost two years of ‘silence’, we finally have news about Margot Robbie’s co-star in the film to be produced by Warner Bros. and Mattel Films.

According to the site Deadline, Gosling is in final negotiations to represent the inseparable boyfriend of Mattel’s most famous doll.

The actor of La La Land he had ‘turned down’ the project from the start due to his numerous commitments; however, the production of the Barbie film was prolonged, which gave time for those responsible for the film to insist on the proposal to Gosling.

The argument that the crew To convince the actor was that he represented the only viable option to represent Ken. Finally, Ryan agreed to undertake the project.

The Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, filming could begin in 2022. It should be noted that the script for this production is in charge of Gerwig (Lady bird, Little women) and Noah baumbach (Fantastic Mr. Fox, Marriage Story).

During the announcement of the protagonist of Margot robbie Like Barbie, the actress assured that the figure of the doll has been crucial for the development and self-discovery of girls.

“For almost 60 years of its existence, Barbie has allowed girls to imagine themselves in ambitious roles, from princess to president,” said Robbie.

She also expressed that she was proud to assume this role and be involved in the production of the film since she considered that the impact would be positive both in childhood and in the general public.