Ryan Gosling is the new TAG Heuer ambassador

There is no better way to define an actor than through his work. Ryan Gosling is no exception in this: capable of being the melancholic pilot in Drive or the singer and dancer of The city of stars (La La Land), what is difficult is to pigeonhole him in a certain actor profile. He takes risks, constantly tests himself and seeks to push the limits of what is possible. But they are not the only qualities that made him the perfect candidate to join TAG Heuer; with the brand, share other elements such as passion, natural style and commitment to excellence.

In TAG Heuer they are clear, Gosling can be considered the heir to the legendary Steve McQueen; two men for whom style and essence are the same thing. Mind you, Gosling represents something else that the brand also wants to convey: a new kind of masculinity that is both sensitive and understated, displaying natural confidence. “We are delighted to introduce Ryan Gosling as a global ambassador for TAG Heuer in what will be his first collaboration with a brand. A star since his inception, the actor has become an icon as enigmatic as he is inscrutable. He is a true artist who chooses his projects with great care and dedicates himself to them like no one else, not only shaping his character but also the entire creative direction. The Drive film represents the strongest link to who we are today, and we are excited about the creative projects we have together, ”said Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer.

The new watch redefines elegance in the clarity and purity of its lines.

And this link that Ryan Gosling establishes with the watchmaker is also defined by the actor: “TAG Heuer has tacitly and consistently been a classic and iconic pillar of excellence in its field for more than one hundred and sixty years. Collaborating with them was an easy decision; Besides, time is something I think about a lot lately. My children grow up fast, so I am more aware of the clock than ever ”.

With a resume that not only increases in titles, but also in accolades, it must be added that Gosling is not only intrepid when it comes to choosing his roles, but also during filming, starring in many of his own stunts. It is a job that clearly fascinates the actor, since, in addition to playing a stuntman in Drive and in Crossroad, just signed to play a stuntman in The fall guy, which will be directed by David Leitch, a former stunt double. Before it will be on the screens with The gray man, where he stars in the role of the most action to date. One more detail of his commitment to excellence: choosing the photographer for his first advertising campaign with TAG Heuer, It has also been a thing of Gosling, who has trusted Pari Dukovic, and has also collaborated in each step of the creative process. The result is a vibrant imagery campaign, inspired by Gosling’s wish for it to be different… And he has succeeded, it is the privilege of having a true star.

Gosling, an icon of masculinity and modern elegance, seeks excellence in each of his projects.

A watch with charisma

Ryan Gosling’s arrival in the TAG Heuer family is marked by the introduction of an update to one of the symbols of the TAG Heuer spirit, the Three Hands Race. Elegant and refined, the firm presents a collection of 13 pieces whose design rewrites the innate elegance of this watch in a modern style, reinterpreted in four versions: the TAG Heuer Carrera Day Date 41 mm, the TAG Heuer Carrera Twin-Time 41 mm, the TAG Heuer Carrera Date 39 mm and the TAG Heuer Carrera Date 29 mm. Since 1963, the brand has been committed to creating products marked by readability, as Frédéric Arnault explains: “Since its first launch, more than two decades ago, the watch TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands It has become a benchmark for our offer; we are pleased to introduce a new series that firmly ties the watch to its illustrious roots while projecting refinement and bold modernity. With its four variants and a total of thirteen watches, there is no doubt that our customers and collectors will find the TAG Heuer Carrera that best suits their unique lifestyle while enjoying the sober design and unbeatable legibility that characterize the brand, hallmarks that have made it a perennial success ”.