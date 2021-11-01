Robert Downey Jr says goodbye to Iron Man with emotional letter

Robert Downey Jr., the actor who gave life to Iron Man for eleven years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has now shared an emotional letter he wrote after his last participation in Avengers: Endgame, in which he pays tribute to the entire franchise.

“I remember perfectly, Favs (Jon Favreau) and me sitting in an old cabin, with Potts and Stark talking, when suddenly he was filled with a lot of different feelings … joy, relief, faith and pain “, It begins by explaining the interpreter in the letter that has been included in the recently published book, The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

I looked at him and asked, ‘What’s up, boss?’ and he looked at her and said, ‘I just realized this movie is going to work,’ “says Downey Jr. before adding,” It turned out he was right, and there were other oxymoronic clues that Iron Man was going to be a success against all odds called A) An unorthodox efficiency and B) an incessant effort “.

The actor He also dedicates a few words to Samuel L. Jackson, whose presence in the saga has been “a common thread, a bridge over the many credibility holes of the films.” “Johansson, Cheadle, Renner, Ruffalo, Hemsworth, Evans, Olsen and I remain very close and, yes, we have talked about getting a group tattoo”, confesses the interpreter.

We were more than impressed with Pratt, Lilly, Rudd, Cumberbatch and Boseman, not to mention Larson, with whom we all agree that he will be a good fit and will be a valuable piece for the second decade of this team, “he said.

For Tom holland and the director of the Spider-Man saga, Jon Watts, the actor also had kind words: “They have relaunched the most well-known Marvel character.”

After remembering the actors who have played the villains of the franchise, the interpreter dedicates a few words directly to the fans: “But the most important is you, if you’ve stayed until the post-credits scene of this anniversary, you are a true fan and here is your Easter egg … a mirror! Those who have responded to the mythological way of telling stories, the engine of everything in Marvel. There has never been supply without demand. Until Comic Con 2007, it seemed that the public no longer listened and for ten years you have co-piloted this narrative. “