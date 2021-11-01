Ringo Starr on Billie Eilish: “Just Amazing” eg

Ringo Starr, a former Beatle, lavished praise on Billie eilish for his artistic career. The former Beatle did not hesitate to praise the American singer | Source: Diffusion



Billie eilish, one of the most recognized artists today, has been making history in her musical career, where she has met different personalities and great artists.

On this occasion, he met Ringo Starr, the former Beatle who did not hesitate to praise the singer’s career.

Ringo Starr’s praise for Billie Eilish

Ringo starr was interviewed by the Q&A, where he had the opportunity to praise the American singer, Billie eilish, highlighting the pleasure it was to meet her, in addition to classifying her as an incredible human being:

“It was a great pleasure for me to do the Grammys (…) and present the“ Record of the Year ”to Billie Eilish, who I think is just incredible; and Finneas who helped me on my EP. It was great to meet her and musically, she is great. She is a beautiful human being ”, highlighted the English composer.

The statements were made in the framework of the presentation of ‘Zoom in’, of which artists such as Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Lenny Kravitz, Sheryl Crow, and Jenny Lewis.

Remember that Eilish was crowned with the award “Record of the year”, being presented by the same Ringo Starr, during the Grammy of this year.

Billie Eilish and her tribute to The Beatles

For Billie Eilish, receiving this award from Ringo starr It is an honor, even more so remembering the singer’s taste for the British band, the Beatles.

We can take as an example his interpretation of ‘Yesterday‘at the gala of the Oscar awards, and also when he performed live for a radio the song ‘Something’.

Definitely, Billie eilish has been positioning herself as one of the most outstanding young singers, and while the festival of Halloween, we can remember that the singer will give the voice to Sally, in a series of live concerts where they will score the film of Tim Burton, “The Strange World of Jack.”