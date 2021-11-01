Rihanna rocked the net with her perfect silhouette

As much for her statuesque body as for her talent when performing in front of the public and her powerful voice, Rihanna has managed to captivate her fans around the world over the years. Your publications from InstagramIn fact, they are the faithful proof that no detail escapes the singer when posing for excellent productions.

In this opportunity, Rihanna shared a series of photographs in the shows with a very played look, sensual and in underwear. The whole environment appears set in the darkness of the night and with several chandeliers that surround it. In one photo, in fact, she appears as pushing the lamp, with her sinuous silhouette as the protagonist. Thanks to this “savage” style publication on her personal Instagram account, the artist has already managed to obtain almost three and a half million likes and thousands of comments from her followers on the social network.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, as its name is, is known for fusing some Caribbean genres with pop music and for reinventing its image over the years. Her impact on popular culture has led her to become an icon of music and fashion, which is why she is referred to as the “Princess of R&B” and “Queen of Fashion.”

With those great tools that he has managed to solidify throughout his career, Rihanna She is also considered the most influential and successful musical artist of this century. ? He has to his credit as a singer with more than 50 million musical productions distributed worldwide and 200 million digital downloads. Precisely for this reason, the Caribbean is one of the most successful artists of all time.

RIhanna posing. Source: Instagram Rihanna

What’s more, RiRi is the best-selling digital artist of all time, establishing a mark in the Guinness Book of Records.