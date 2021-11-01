Rihanna makes millions with a recording in a hotel room made from the building of in …

The famous Barbadian singer Rihanna (33 years old) is, without a doubt, one of the greatest exponents of music in recent years, her successes have been totally memorable and have earned her more than 180 awards and countless recognitions worldwide.

Although the artist has not launched any musical project for more than 5 years, the singer has not been left behind and has decided to try her luck in new industries to show how multifaceted she can be. In recent times he has been seen in several film and television projects, including ‘Ocean’s 8’, ‘Valerian and the city of a thousand planets’, ‘Star Trek: Beyond’ and the series ‘Bates Motel’. Meanwhile, she tried out as an entrepreneur launching her own makeup line called Fenty Beauty and her lingerie company, Savage X Fenty.

The latter is undoubtedly one of the best investments the singer has made in recent years, as the company has reached an impressive value of more than 1 billion dollars in less than 3 years, becoming the richest singer in the world by having a net worth of more than 1.7 billion dollars (1.4 billion euros).

He released a viral video to promote his show

In reference to her lingerie line, Rihanna has uploaded a video on her social networks to promote the third Savage X Fenty show, and the reactions have not been long in coming. In the video you can see the interpreter of “Love On The Brain”, wearing a very Úrsula Corberó look, as she wore a Mullet hair style, characteristic of the Spanish woman. A deep makeup, focused on highlighting the artist’s green eyes with expressive lines and juicy lips and a large number of jewelry pieces. The outfit itself was tiny, only tiny pieces of lace and sequin lingerie stand out, leaving very little to the imagination of its viewers.

The trailer had every intention of looking like a home video captured by some curious person who was spying on the celebrity while she was modeling, with very little clothes, in her room. Lhe artist with a conspiratorial gaze interacts with the camera in a seductive way. The recording was made under a vintage amateur-style environment, reminiscent of recordings from more than two decades ago.

In less than 24 hours, the video already has more than 3.1 million views on his Instagram account, and the approval of a huge number of followersincluding rapper Nicky Minaj, Fenty Beauty official makeup artist Héctor Espinal, among other personalities from the entertainment world.

In short, thanks to the billion that the singer has raised with her lingerie brand, it can be confirmed that today she has more power and “liquidity” than ever, since she has come to displace companies such as Victoria’s Secret , managing to position a new concept of empowerment and acceptance by having as its main precept inclusion in all its shapes, sizes, colors and genders.