Rihanna lost her papers at the 2013 Halloween party and those photos still haunt her in …

Since the advent of social networks and smartphones, everything you do, post or say in the present can be used against you or for you in the future, much more if you belong to the world of entertainment. Such is the case of Rihanna, who lost her papers at the 2013 Halloween party, and to this day, the photo of her still appears every year, at this time.

Although today, her vision of life is different, and her behavior and attitude are not the same, the photos of the diva appear every Halloween, as a reminder of what your pace of life was like in the past. In these photos, you can see him with dark-toned makeup, a long-sleeved plaid shirt buttoned only in the first button revealing his bra and torso, wide pants at the hips revealing his masculine style underwear, and a very attitude. messy.

But that’s not all, since, in several photos, the artist can be seen smoking, which is why the photos have been highly commented on by those who follow him closely.

Apparently Rihanna, at the time, wanted to dress up as a shy girl. Her look was complemented by her neck and hand tattoos, metal earrings, headscarf, hair up, and a black tear under her right eye. A whole character that has reappeared every Halloween for 8 years.

It shouldn’t be easy for Rihanna to come across images like this every year, and have to explain herself. She assures that it has changed, and no longer advocates illegal substances. He has matured and has changed his lifestyle, but, unfortunately, the past is unforgiving, and his photos have traveled the whole world, so he has no choice but to admit his mistake and continue.

Perhaps some followers understand that it is human to rectify, and no longer give importance to these photos, which resurface with each October, while others, unaware of the moment these images were taken, begin to judge her, as if they had been taken in the present.

In this world invaded by social media, any news is good to gain followers, at the expense of the past of celebrity personalities, such as Rihanna.