Results Zodiac Special Draw: numbers that fell Sunday, October 31 | National lottery

Special Zodiac Giveaway | The results on Sunday October 31st will be announced once the draw ends. What were the winning numbers? What time is the 1548 draw and how to watch LIVE and ONLINE? Prizes, bag and schedule of the National Lottery or Lotenal draw.

This Sunday, October 31 will be the draw 1548 of the Zodiac Draw Special of the National Lottery or Lotenal. The results, winning numbers and prizes will be published at the end of the note. The draw starts at 8:00 p.m. CDMX.

All the results and the winning numbers of the day in the Zodiac Draw will be published in the Official website of the National Lottery. Although the results on that site will not be until a few hours later. To consult a little faster you can access this link (CLICK HERE).

A piece of the Zodiac Giveaway has a value of $ 35, while a complete series costs $ 400. The prize to receive will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased.

Zodiac Special Draw results: Sunday, October 31, winning numbers and draw time 1548

How much does the Zodiac Raffle bit cost and the price of the series?

A piece of the Zodiac Giveaway has a value of $ 35, while a complete series costs $ 400. The prize to receive will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased.

Special Zodiac Draw: National Lottery bag and prizes

The prize to receive will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased. In case of having acquired a little piece, the prize will be $ 350,000,000 mxn. While those people who bought a series can earn up to $ 7,000,000 mxn.

What days and what are the hours of the Lotenal Special Zodiac Draw?

The National Lottery Zodiac Draw is held once a week: every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. CDMX.