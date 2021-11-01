Respect for freedom of association in Hard Rock and Nobu count

The national leader of the CROC Union, Isaías González Cuevas stated that according to the Federal Labor Law On October 29, the voting of those who work and worked on the date that the claim for ownership of the contract of the Hard Rock company was filed and Nobu.
He argued that in this democratic exercise freedom of association was respected, where workers, in an atmosphere of harmony and legality, cast their vote secretly and directly.
At the end of the vote, the Labor authorities counted the votes in the presence of observers from the Secretariat of Labor, Human Rights and INAIAs a result, the votes favored the CROC, the organization that will administer the collective bargaining agreement.
In a display aimed at the workers of the Hard Rock Hotel, the national croquista leader said that the CROC Executive Committee expresses its appreciation to all those who participated in this democratic day and that the result is the union representation to administer the collective bargaining agreement, stating that:
“As colleagues we will be respectful of the rights of all of you who will represent everyone equally, as indicated in Article II of the Federal Labor Law, to do the decent work that you deserve.”
“We await the award of the labor authority, which empowers us so that the company recognizes our organization, to administer the collective bargaining agreement and the union representation of all of you,” said the national leader of the CROC.
Finally, he concluded: “We are an organization that is always attentive so that what is established in the Law is fulfilled, the protection of the rights of workers.”