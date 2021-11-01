Respect for freedom of association in Hard Rock and Nobu count

The national leader of the CROC Union, Isaías González Cuevas stated that according to the Federal Labor Law On October 29, the voting of those who work and worked on the date that the claim for ownership of the contract of the Hard Rock company was filed and Nobu.

He argued that in this democratic exercise freedom of association was respected, where workers, in an atmosphere of harmony and legality, cast their vote secretly and directly.

At the end of the vote, the Labor authorities counted the votes in the presence of observers from the Secretariat of Labor, Human Rights and INAIAs a result, the votes favored the CROC, the organization that will administer the collective bargaining agreement.

In a display aimed at the workers of the Hard Rock Hotel, the national croquista leader said that the CROC Executive Committee expresses its appreciation to all those who participated in this democratic day and that the result is the union representation to administer the collective bargaining agreement, stating that: