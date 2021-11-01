Reliability can decide the 2021 World Cup, predicts Stewart

Sir Jackie Stewart believes that mechanical problems will decide the world champion of the 2021 season. The Briton sees Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at a magnificent level and maintains that either of them can win the title this year, although the experience of Mercedes it is a factor to take into account.



Stewart thinks that reliability will play a key role in this final leg of the year, and the team that has the most problems will be the one who ends up losing. The level of Hamilton and Verstappen has been incredibly good in the last few races, as they have been able to push the limit without making a single mistake. For this reason, the Briton sees both with options to win the title.



“In my opinion, either of them can win the World Cup. Of course, I think that the experience that Mercedes and its driver have gives them more opportunities. Lewis and Max are perhaps overdriving a bit, at least twice, although I hope this is seen as something positive, “Stewart said in words published by the Motorsport Magazin web portal.

“The one with the least mechanical problems will win, since both are driving in a magnificent way, “he added.

Stewart doesn’t want the title to be decided by any kind of incident or touch, as has happened in the past. Of course, he emphasizes that Formula 1 is currently incredibly safe and also remembers that in his time Verstappen would not have survived his accident at Silverstone.

“I would not like anything strange to happen, although racing is very safe nowadays. If the Verstappen accident happened in my time, I would have died. The two have to be careful and not get carried away excessively by their desire for victoryTo win a race, you have to finish it first, “said Stewart to conclude.

