Tech Red Dead Redemption Remastered details revealed By Arjun Sethi - 42

Over the past few years, a large number of rumors and leaks have indicated that Rockstar Games would be working on a Red Dead Redemption remaster. Finally GTA Trilogy Remaster has ended up being real and will be released in just a few days, so now everything seems to indicate that the next Rockstar remaster would be the first and successful installment of Red Dead Redemption. Although, the last we knew about Red Dead Redemption Remastered is that Rockstar Games would release it as long as GTA The Trilogy achieves good sales numbers. Although as indicated (via dsogaming) Chris from Rockstar Mag, who has been a trusted source for leaks on the GTA series, Rockstar Games would already be working on Red Dead Redemption RemasteredThe remastered trilogy of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, which will arrive on Xbox Game Pass at launch, has not yet been released. Clues emerge about Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare 2 While it is rumored that Red Dead Redemption Remastered could be announced in 2022 with a host of improvements, Chris has indicated that this remastering will be similar to GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition. In other words, “it won’t be a mere upscaling remaster“, but will have new graphical features. Finally, this trustworthy user adds that Red Dead Redemption remaster won’t be out anytime soon. Now we can only wait for this information to come true at some point.

