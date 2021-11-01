Raúl Jiménez, to maintain a scoring streak against Everton

It will be a special game. More than a month after being reunited with the goal in the triumph of the Wolves about him Southampton after returning from his injury, the ‘Killer‘ Mexican, Raul Jimenez, could live a new magical night against a rival with a sentimental ‘bond’.

At stake corresponding to the Matchday 10 of the Premier League, the Tepeji Wolf and the Wolverhampton receive in the Molineux Stadium to the Everton, team against which Raul debuted as a scorer in the English league, and one of the spoiled ‘clients’ of the # 9.

Next to Bournemouth, Southampton and West Ham, the Toffee they became a frequent victim of the Mexican striker. Well, of the 36 annotations signed so far in the Premier, 16 have been divided between the four mentioned teams.

WITH GOOD omen

Not counting his absence on the field due to the brain fracture he suffered before andl Arsenal, during the juices before the Everton disputed in the Molineux Stadium, Raúl Jiménez does not fail against the rival goal, because of the four goals scored against the Toffees, two were celebrated at ‘home’, so if this pattern continues, the statistics could be reflected again on the scoreboard.

“I must continue working on what I want, as if it were my first game, with the same ambition,” he declared. Raul after scoring on his return.

WITH SPECIAL MEMORY

On August 11, 2018, Raul Jimenez had a dream debut with the Wolves, because after going down on the scoreboard on the final stretch of the game, the Tepeji Wolf he scored his first goal in the English League and rescued the tie at two points against Everton.

