Raúl Jiménez reaches 50 goals for Wolves against Everton, his favorite victim in the Premier League

Just the first goal for Raúl Jiménez in the Premier League and with Wolverhampton was against Everton on the opening day of the 2018/2019 season

ENGLAND — Raul Jimenez reached 50 goals with him Wolverhampton before him Everton, a team that has already become the Mexican’s favorite victim in the Premier League, when marking him for the fifth time since he arrived in English football.

Just the first goal of Jimenez in the Premier League and with Wolverhampton, he was against Everton on the opening day of the 2018/2019 season. That day, August 11, 2018, the Mexican scored the final 2-2 at minute 80 and three years later the youth squad of America boasts 50 goals with Wolves and that the ‘toffee’ are his favorite victim to always maréales when he faces them .

Raúl Jiménez scored a goal again in the Premier League. Getty Images

Of the 50 goals of Jiménez with him Wolverhampton, 36 have been in the Premier League, 10 in the Europa League and the remaining four in the FA Cup.

The second duel between Jimenez and Everton occurred on the 25th date of the same season. In that match, the Wolverhampton striker scored the 1-2 at 45 ‘of the match that ended with a score of 1-3 for the Mexican team.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

For the 2019/2020 season the streak of Raul Jimenez against Everton. They met on matchday four and Raúl made the momentary 2-2 at 75 ‘. However, the ‘toffees’ took all three points with both Richarlison 10 minutes from time.

They were measured again on Matchday 35, the last match before the skull fracture suffered by the Mexican. On that occasion the victory was for Wolverhampton with a score of 3-0, in which Jiménez was in charge of scoring the first goal of the commitment.

The clash of heads he had with David Luiz, then Arsenal defender, sidelined him from the two commitments against Everton in the 2020/2021 season. Even Wolverhampton lost both, first with a score of 1-2 and then 1-0.

Jiménez returned to the courts for 2021/2022 and in his first match against Everton he scored again, to already add five annotations against the ‘toffees’ since the Mexican arrived in the Premier League.

On Premier League, Everton is Jiménez’s main victim with five goals. Behind the ‘toffee’ are Southampton and Bournemouth, each with four touchdowns.