Rams are finalizing trade to acquire Von Miller from the Broncos

Los Angeles will send second- and third-round picks of the 2022 draft to Denver in exchange for the all-star pass rusher

The Denver Broncos are finalizing a trade to send the eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker, Von miller, to Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two picks from the second day of the draft 2022, league sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Rams they will send the Broncos a second- and third-round draft picks from 2022 in exchange for Millersources said.

Von Miller will power the dangerous Los Angeles Rams defense. Getty Images

The Broncos will pay $ 9 million of the remaining 9.7 million salary from Miller this season, according to sources.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Miller, who threw a Halloween party for his teammates and friends on Sunday night, was at the team’s facility in the suburbs of Denver this Monday morning to say goodbye to his coaches and teammates.

You can enjoy the NFL through Star +, subscribe here!

Miller, who was the first player drafted by John Elway (with the second overall pick) as the team’s football decision maker, was the member of the Broncos with more time in the club. He was in the final year of his six-year, $ 114.5 million contract that he signed in late July 2016, six months after he won the Super Bowl 50 Most Valuable Player award. Miller He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2021 campaign.

Remember you can follow all the NFL action on “Red Zone” every week only on Star +. Subscribe NOW.

The 32-year-old pass rusher and kicker Brandon McManus were the only two players left on the roster who played Super Bowl 50 for the Broncos.

Miller, who is the league’s active sack leader with 110.5 (a statistic made official in 1982), is one of the most decorated players in team history with eight Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Teams. Pro and was chosen to the team of the 2010s.

In the last five games of the Broncos, Miller he had a half sack after adding four in the team’s 3-0 start in September. Miller did not play Sunday against Washington with a left ankle injury and head coach Vic Fangio said after the game that he was not “close” to Miller was in the lineup.

The Denver Broncos will pay the remaining $ 9 million on Von Miller’s salary this season. Getty Images

This is the second exchange between the Rams and Broncos before this year’s deadline. The Rams traded linebacker Kenny Young with Denver in a deal that involved swapping draft picks last week.

Information from Jeff Legwold was used in the writing of this note.