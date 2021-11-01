Rafael Márquez ‘reinforces’ TUDN for the World Cup qualifying

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.31.2021 18:27:07





Rafael Marquez, who was trained in the Atlas and shone especially in Barcelona in Spain, will join the powerful team of analysts of the TUDN chain, although exclusively to talk about the World Cup tie. A strong voice to compete against the TV Azteca broadcasts that are headed by Jorge Campos, Luis García and Christian Martinoli.

The nicknamed Kaiser, who has his residence in Spain, where he seeks to develop a career as a strategist, was “presented” as reinforcement during the match between Cruz Azul and América on Day 16 of the Apertura 2021 by Raúl Pérez, without it being clear if he will be linked from where he is.

“I am very happy to announce that I am joining the TUDN coverage for these next games of the Mexican National Team in November. I join to contribute my experience, knowledge and analysis of our representative. I am very happy to meet friends and to be able to enjoy with you the passion that our Selection originates, ”Márquez explained in a video during the Young Classic.

He is the third player with the most participations with the national representative, since he wore the tricolor jacket on 148 occasions, only behind Claudio Suárez and Andrés Guardado.

What games will Rafael Márquez analyze?