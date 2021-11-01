Prime gaming offers you these free games in November

Amazon’s Prime Gaming service (included with the Prime subscription) grows month by month with well-stocked title offerings and several big names. There is still time to get hold of the titles that were offered in October including Star Wars: Squadrons, Alien Isolation, Ghostrunner, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, Wallace and Gromit’s Grand Adventure, Blue Fire, Tiny Robots Recharge, Whiskey and Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape, and Secret Files 3. If you think the line-up was good, November is going to surprise you.

Prime Gaming brings a five-star lineup

With the great Rise of the Tomb Rider at the head, the list of games that accompanies it does not go down in category, to give you an idea we will have at your disposal: Dragon Age: Inquisition and Control with the Ultimate edition that has all the DLCs.

The list for the month of November concludes with the following additions:

Rogue heroes

Liberated

Puzzle Agent 2

Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter

BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers

Secret Files: Sam Peters

With a month to go to the end of the year, Amazon is showing off a very solid selection of titles that can be the hitch to bring many players to the service. Will December be better? Everything seems to indicate that it is.