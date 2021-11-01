Price of the dollar today, November 1, peso with sharp fall

Today Monday, November 1, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.8381 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. The peso begins the month of November losing 21.05 cents in the exchange rate since its close on Friday. In this session, the spot interbank dollar ended at $ 20.8195 according to the record of the Banxico. Here are the prices of the dollar in banks in Mexico.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.8195 – Sale: $ 20.8195

: Buy $ 20.8195 – Sale: $ 20.8195 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.23 – Sale: $ 20.92

: Buy: $ 20.23 – Sale: $ 20.92 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.18 – Sale: $ 20.86

: Buy: $ 20.18 – Sale: $ 20.86 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.21 – Sale: $ 21.11

Buy: $ 20.21 – Sale: $ 21.11 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.90 – Sale: $ 21.80

Buy: $ 18.90 – Sale: $ 21.80 IXE: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.70

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.70 Monex: Buy: $ 20.47 – Sale: $ 21.47

Buy: $ 20.47 – Sale: $ 21.47 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20 Santander: Buy: $ 19.91 – Sale: $ 21.45

Buy: $ 19.91 – Sale: $ 21.45 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.33 – Sale: $ 21.35

Buy: $ 20.33 – Sale: $ 21.35 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 21.40

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 61,025 with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 24.19 pesos, for $ 28.47 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

