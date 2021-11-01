Price of the dollar today, November 1, 2021 in Mexico; exchange rate

This Monday, November 1, dollar started operations in Mexico with an average price of 20.47 pesos. A buy is at 20.23, while a sale is at 20.70.

The dollar index continued to rebound from the previous day’s losses on Friday after US government bond yields rose as the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation showed prices continuing to rise faster than their target. Of 2%.

The euro, which weighs heavily on the dollar index, fell 1.05% against the greenback, the biggest drop since at least June.

The euro’s slide helped the dollar index rise 0.8% to 94.102 in the afternoon in New York.

The fall of the euro more than reversed its big gain the day before and occurred as traders examined inflation reports and comments from central banks to guess the direction of interest rates in different currencies.

The euro also fell against the British pound by 0.4% and the Swiss franc by 0.7%.

Volatility in the currency and interest rate markets has increased throughout the week due to actions by central banks and economic data.

Next week could bring more of the same for the meetings of the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

“One source of volatility could be this discrepancy between what the markets are saying and what the central banks are saying,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose after the price index for consumer staples – the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation – rose at an annual rate of 4.4% in September, continuing a streak of inflation at levels not seen in 30 years.

U.S. interest rate markets have been unusually volatile as traders prepare for the Federal Reserve to raise rates in mid-2022.

European data on Friday showed inflation in the 19 countries that share the euro rose to 4.1% in October from 3.4% the previous month, beating the consensus forecast of 3.7% and creating a dilemma for the European Central Bank.

On the other hand, the British pound fell 0.7% to $ 1.3698, and the dollar gained 0.3% against the Japanese yen, to 113.92505 yen.

Closing of the Mexican market

The Mexican peso depreciated on Friday for the fourth session after the market learned that the local economy contracted in the third quarter, and before a rise in the yields of US Treasury bonds and a general advance of the dollar.

The stock market traded with ups and downs at the end of the local corporate reporting period. Both the currency and the main stock index recorded accumulated setbacks in the week and marginal movements in the month.

The peso was trading at 20.5681 per dollar near the end of the session, down 1% from 20.3650 in the Reuters reference price on Thursday. The weekly fall was 1.98% and in the year accumulates a 3.5% decline.

The dollar rebounded from the previous session’s sharp slide, after government debt yields rose and traders saw new inflation data as an indicator that large central banks should withdraw their monetary stimulus faster than anticipated. .

The Mexican economy contracted 0.2% in the third quarter, in its first decline since its recovery from the pandemic began, hit by the third wave of COVID-19 and bottlenecks in supply chains.

“Mexico’s economy will still be somewhat off its pre-pandemic trend and the recovery will fare worse than most other major Latin American economies,” said Nikhil Sanghani, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s benchmark stock index, the S & P / BMV IPC, rose 0.12% to 51,309.84 points with a volume of 145.8 million traded securities. At times, the square also operated in negative territory. Accumulated in the year an advance of 16.44% and in the week it lost 1.12%.

With information from Reuters

