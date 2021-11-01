Porcelain skin: Julia Roberts’ secret to a wrinkle-free face

Julia Roberts has a birthday today and we can’t believe how perfect his face looks in his 54 laps in the sun, for this reason we are inspired by their beauty secrets to have a porcelain skin, in addition to without wrinkles, so take note of how you should take care of your face to look like the actress.

Since Roberts became a fashion icon in the early 90s He has not stopped surprising all his followers with his image, so we are inspired by some tips that the famous uses to have a perfect face.

Related news

What is Julia Roberts’ secret to having porcelain skin?

Do not use makeup base daily

In several of his Instagram posts he has been seen bragging about his face to the natural and it seems that the celeb she does not use makeup every day, a signal that it is important to leave rest the skin of pigments, since these can mistreat the face.

Photo: Archive

Sunglasses

Another of his good habits are Sunglasses that protect the eye contour, this practice is one of the best you can incorporate into your daily life for to avoid the dreaded ‘Crow’s feet’, so we suggest you start using some XL options to take care of your face when you are outdoors.

Facial Cleansing

The skincare routines They are the most wonderful for the skin, so integrates deep cleansing and sunscreen in the morning, plus a serum for the nights. Remember that you can add more element like micellar water, moisturizer, eyelash oil, etc..