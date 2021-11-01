Popeyes restaurant closed due to video of rats

TiKTok Screenshots from the DC Popeyes rats video.

A viral video on TikTok shows rats at a Popeyes restaurant in Washington DC. The video caused the restaurant to close.

The viral TikTok video was first posted by user blaqazzrick01, who says in the video that he delivers chicken to Popeyes restaurants in the Washington D.C. area He took viewers behind the scenes to show the numerous rats running through the kitchen of one of the restaurants. Please note that the video contains graphic language.

“Food safety and cleanliness is a top priority at Popeyes. This restaurant has been temporarily closed, and the franchisee who owns and operates this location is taking appropriate steps to address the issue, ”a Popeyes spokesperson told Heavy.

This is what you need to know:

TikTok user said he saw 15 rats running around Popeyes restaurant

@ blaqazzrick01 #popeyeschicken #mickeymouse #ratsfarm #runandhide ♬ original sound – blaqazzrick01

The TikTok user said: “Everyone wants to see something. I deliver all the raw chicken to all the Popeyes in the DC area. It’s this joint right here. It’s this joint right here. That’s bullshit”.

Then he opened the door and said, “Let’s go in. We will enter. Look at this shit right here. ” Then he returned to the kitchen. This is Popeyes. Look. Damn rats ”.

The video shows several rats crawling on the floor and climbing the kitchen wall. “Look at them, shit,” the man said. “Look at them mother ******”.

The TikTok user said, “You still love that Popeyes chicken. Because these motherfuckers are here… ”He said he saw about 15 rats. “Daaaa **,” he declared.

The Health Department closed the restaurant after the videos

According to WTOP News, the video was recorded on Barracks Row at 8th Street Southeast in Washington DC, and the Department of Health has now closed the restaurant. A DC council member was tagged on Twitter with the TikTok video.

You can search for DC restaurant inspection reports here.

People praised the TikTok user in his comment thread.

“Not all heroes wear a cape. Thank you for doing your part to make dining in DC safer, ”wrote one.

“And now I’m done with Popeyes,” wrote another. “Thank you for sharing this. I really hope they don’t fire you. “

Another person commented that Popeyes was in “restaurant line.”

“Dammit. I know Disney is pressed, but it wasn’t ready for Ratatouille pt. II. “

“Wow! This is an excellent example of why I prefer to cook at home. “

When asked if he was fired, the user told people in his comment thread that he does not work for Popeyes.

“It is much more common in larger cities where stores are interconnected in one block … thanks for reminding me to cook at home.”

“Thank you for serving the community! You deserve a promotion and a risky payment hahaha ”.

“Those are probably the nuggets we are eating.”

“You have me here with laughter! You just show people what’s really going on behind the scenes. They need to close the whole block ”.

“I’m from DC and the city in general has a BIG rat problem. They are all over this city. “

“I laughed out loud when you said ‘you still love Popeyes chicken.’

“I’m not eating anything in DC anytime soon.”

This is the original version of Heavy.com

READ MORE: Was drug lord Alpo Martínez shot to death in New York?