Pete Davidson’s romance history includes Ariana Grande

Celebrity Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson participated in a sketch together on “Saturday Night Live (SNL)” in which they shared an on-screen kiss, in the best “Aladdin” style; however, they sparked romance rumors after being spotted at Knott’s Berry Farm in California on October 29, 2021. But Pete is usually a “casanova” and his history with Cupid is quite prominent.

Pete was engaged to Ariana Grande. They went public with their romance in May 2018 and got engaged in June 2018, but the magic was turned off for the bells in October 2018. Ariana has just been one of the many talented stars she’s had on her arm throughout the years. years as Cazzie David, who also conquered her heart in 2016.

Cazzie is the daughter of “SNL” comedian Larry David. The young woman began dating Pete around May 2016, and they split in 2018, although Cazzie later admitted that she regretted the decision at first, also explaining that their high-profile relationship was a struggle for her.

Pete Davidson has conquered several hearts

Pete began dating Kate Beckinsale in 2019, although they only lasted a month. However, Kate admitted that she had quite a bit of experience with Pete: “I’ve never been in this position before, I’ve never dated anyone who comes with their own bag of mischief,” she shared in March 2019. Another name on the list is Kaia. Gerber.

Pete began dating Kaia at the end of 2019, but the romance ended in January 2020. He overlooked her in an interview saying that she is “beautiful, smarter than me … If anyone cared that I was too smart or advanced for her, they don’t have to worry at all. She was much, much smarter than me. “