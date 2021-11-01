People’s Choice Awards 2021: where to watch this year’s nominated series and films

The People’s Choice Awards 2021 They have already revealed their list of series, movies, actors, reality shows and music that, according to fans, represent the best of the year and will compete to win the award in different categories.

Unlike the Academy Awards and others of the most prestigious, in the People’s Choice Awards the power is not of the critics, journalists or film experts, but of the people who enjoy watching good series and movies, and who are the ones who really make a title become successful. The power belongs to the “people”, so each of the names that appear in the 40 categories of the awards are a guarantee.

Among the films nominated this year we have Black Widow, Dune, No Time to Die and Shang-Chi, which are 4 films that change the game in their own way and show how much cinema has evolved in recent years, placing diverse protagonists in Marvel films and a more grounded James Bond who learns to deal with his emotions and traumas, plus there are great action movies like The Suicide Squad and the sequel to Venom.

In serial matters, we have Cobra Kai, Loki, and WandaVision, along with Squid Game and The White Lotus, They proved that this was the year of science fiction, terrible people, and the multiverse on television.

The awards ceremony will take place on December 7 this year, so if you haven’t seen all the nominated series and films yet, you are still on time, as many of them are or will soon be streaming.

Where to see the nominees of the People’s Choice Awards 2021?

FILMS NOMINATED TO THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2021

Black Widow – Disney +

Nominations: 2021 Movie, Action Movie

This film is set right after Civil War and shows Natasha returning to her home country, where she meets her sister (Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova) and her old family, who must help her defeat the man who created her.

Dune – cinemas (upcoming, entity on HBO Max)

Nominations: 2021 Film, Drama Film