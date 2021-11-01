paranormal myths beyond Halloween

Ghosts, werewolf and even the belief that actor Nicolas Cage is a vampire. Social networks harbor theories about paranormal phenomena and Halloween myths that, despite how crazy they may seem, have become one of the most entrenched forms of misinformation. Fantastic explanations of everyday events or historical events are published on the internet every day, narratives that come to life with force on All Saints’ Eve in Spain, on Halloween night that is celebrated in the Anglo-Saxon world or on Mexico’s Day of the Dead. Despite their grotesque nature, some of these theories have a significant influence, according to what various sociological studies reveal.

Werewolves, haunted houses and zombies In the context of the misinformation generated by the covid-19 vaccines, a viralized falsehood stands out in Bolivia that affirmed that those who receive injections of these drugs turn into werewolves who devour human beings. The deception is one of many that stem from the lie that these drugs modify the genome of those vaccinated, denied on numerous occasions by health authorities, medical experts and verifiers. Another incredible claim popularized on the internet is that Nicolas Cage is an immortal vampire, after an antique dealer who asked for a million dollars on eBay for a photograph from 1870 of a man of great physical resemblance to the actor. . Cage himself humorously denied the theory in an interview on David Letterman’s television show. On Facebook or YouTube there are also widely spread publications with alleged evidence of spectral manifestations. The perception that a place can be possessed by spirits from beyond is the most widespread paranormal belief among citizens of the United States, according to a 2018 study by Chapman University. The aforementioned research indicates that 58% of those surveyed think that this possibility is real. This analysis of paranormal beliefs is part of a survey on the fears of Americans, carried out by the same University of Chapman, which in its edition this year indicates that 9.3% of the thousand respondents in the whole country believe in ghosts and zombies.