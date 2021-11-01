Panasonic Toughbook, the technological ally in healthcare

Before a, the rapid response of the care services can be key to the survival of the patient. That is why technology must be an ally of professionals, making available, quickly and efficiently, all the tools they need at that precise moment. Thus, theputs itself at the service of the medical sector to guarantee the best possible response.

Becoming everything an essential for emergency teams, the rugged tablets TOUGHBOOK by Panasonic They are capable of optimizing available resources and guaranteeing communications and information integrity, as well as providing a wide range of fully customizable functionalities for each work team. TOUGHBOOK It is ultra-robust, capable of withstanding adverse situations, while having an ergonomic, comfortable and very intuitive design, affordable for any professional, which makes it an ideal tool for extreme situations.

These characteristics have made ALTECH selects Panasonic to equip the ambulances with Advanced Life Support for SUMMA 112 in Madrid of a communications and computer system for the management of medical emergencies, choosing the model Touchpad FZ-G1, since it adapts to the needs of professionals to achieve a more efficient working day.

In this sense, Touchpad FZ-G1 It is a device full of advantages and functionalities, perfect for mobile workers due to its easy handling and versatility. This device has an ecosystem of accessories, such as the stand (dock) in the assistance vehicle itself. It also has the integrated hot swap, what’s wrong with it a two-minute autonomy for hot swapping, allowing you to replace a new battery without having to interrupt the activity of the device. On the other hand, each battery lasts for eight hours, so, thanks to its replacement, the device can work during the entire working day of the SUMMA 112 professionals.

In this way, doctors, nurses and Health Emergency Technicians (TES) are prepared to use the SUMMA 112 applications through Panasonic equipment to carry out their work both from the Advanced Life Support vehicle itself, and from the places where medical assistance is carried out.

New Toughbook G2

In turn, Panasonic, which ensures constant innovation, works every day to continue meeting the needs of the sector. For this reason, in June 2021 TOUGHBOOK G2, the renewed version of Touchpad FZ-G1, much more versatile, designed with the communications of the future in mind and recognized for its ease of use and security, as well as being a device capable of being used with legacy systems.

Thanks to its many improvements compared to its previous model, this device has become indispensable in many areas, as it has evolved taking into account the demands of the emergency and industrial sector. In addition, its excellent connectivity allows emergency teams to have their TOUGHBOOK fully updated, while also having the most recent data for each patient.

New additions to the device include: eSIM and future-proof wireless communication capabilities, such as 5G modules, for those working in the field, such as emergency systems. TOUGHBOOK G2 it also offers higher performance, twice the RAM and storage capacity of its predecessor, a perfect fit for workers who need access to CAD drawings and drawings.

The device has a improved screen brightness for visibility and increased safety What Microsoft Secured-Core PC. On the other hand, it offers greater flexibility and ease of use with an additional user-interchangeable expansion zone for adding contact and contactless smart card readers, as well as three customizable buttons on the front bezel of the screen for quick clicks. .

Taking into account the complex work carried out by emergency systems, it is necessary to create a device that accompanies medical workers in their day to day. In this way, TOUGHBOOK It is a benchmark for its effectiveness and robustness, being capable of adapting to each and every one of the emergency situations to which emergency health personnel are subjected. Thus, workers have multiple facilities adapted to the needs of their working day and patients are treated with the best technology on the market.