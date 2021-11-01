Onion cases and hospitalizations with salmonella on the rise in the US

After the FDA and CDC issued an alert a few weeks ago about an importer of Chihuahuan onions, reported that more than 600 people had been victims of salmonella infection and 129 hospitalized for aggravated symptoms, however today they updated the figures.

At the moment they register in the 37 US states already mentioned and new cases in Puerto Rico:

156 hospitalizations

808 confirmed cases

Therefore, authorities in Canada, the United States and on the Caribbean island chose to withdraw all types of onions imported from Chihuahua and by the company ProSource Produce, despite the fact that laboratories have not officially confirmed at the local level that local onions present the virus .

The portal Safety Food News He consulted with both organizations for the information and at the moment the alert regarding Chihuahua remains.

“Consumers who have bought the onions or who cannot know if they did, should immediately discard these products and disinfect any surfaces that have been in contact with the onions.

Signs of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, which usually appear between six hours and six days after exposure to the bacteria. Those under the age of 5, those over 65, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have serious illness.

In some cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to other parts of the body and require hospitalization. “

It should be noted that there is a vulnerable population and children under 5 years of age among those hospitalized.