October was a good month for the cinema box office and what is to come may be better

New York (CNN Business) – The Halloween holiday ends a strong October for movie theaters in the United States. This suggests that the Christmas season will be even happier.

According to Comscor, the national box office will gross more than US $ 600 million this month, and every week in October it had a big movie premiere, thanks to hits like “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”, “No Time to Die”, “Halloween Kills “and” Dune “. It’s the highest-grossing month of this year and it gave theaters a much-needed boost after a sluggish September.

“While there is still room for improvement on both the national and international fronts, October saw a resurgence in demand to return to theaters thanks to a string of successes,” said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com, to CNN Business.

“I’m not sure the industry could have asked for more in the circumstances of the pandemic.”

Hollywood could get even more good news, as November and December feature some heavyweights on the movie billboard.

First of all: Marvel’s “Eternals” opens in theaters on November 5. It stars Angelina Jolie and is as highly anticipated as most Marvel movies. Two weeks later comes Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the next film in the franchise, starring Paul Rudd and continuing the original story of the 1984 classic.

“‘Eternals’ and ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ should drive positive levels of business this month before the card rebounds with a handful of potential blockbusters in December,” added Robbins.

This Thanksgiving will premiere “Encanto,” an animated family film with music by Lin Manuel Miranda, and “House of Gucci,” a true crime drama starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.

The December line-up includes Steven Spielberg’s cover of one of the most beloved musicals of all time with 20th Century Studios ‘”West Side Story,” and Warner Bros.’ “The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth installment in the series. The Matrix franchise and the first since “The Matrix Revolutions” in 2003. “Resurrections” will premiere on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously. (CNN, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. share the same corporate matrix.)

But in reality, the month of December is centered on a movie: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

The latest movie in the Spiderman series opens on December 17. With so much fanfare around it, the Sony and Marvel movie could be the first movie this year to open with a $ 100 million box office. Maybe even more.

“Marvel has been the cornerstone of cinema for quite some time, and while the industry has flirted with the $ 100 million, it has not returned to that box office sanctum,” said Jeff Bock, principal analyst at the research firm of entertainment Exhibitor Relations, to CNN Business.

“Obviously, it’s going to have a big release, but Hollywood itself would certainly breathe deeply of relief to see a massive number like that drop during the holiday season,” he said.

If November and December are as strong as October, that opens up the possibility of a strong 2022.

“Big releases signal growth in the right direction, but film sustainability needs to see improvement in the future,” said Bock.