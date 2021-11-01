Nintendo acts against a Super Mario game that profited by using NFT – Nintenderos

Today we come to talk about 1UP, a rather cheeky video game project that focused on replicating Mario’s world as an online battle royale game where players could win NFT by being victorious after fighting each other. Obviously, their intellectual property is used to profit from the brand Nintendo has not done a bit of grace, and the legal measures have not been long in coming: the videos that made reference to the project on YouTube have been knocked down. The main reason is because title uses stolen art straight from plumber games.

In a statement after these events, the representative of the title has responded saying that the project will go ahead removing all the art from Super Mario in between, ensuring that this species of game is a “promising indie development” and adding a rather rude qualifier (“Simp”) to the Nintendo fans who helped bring the project to light. Quite a chore.

