Nicole Kidman stars in the most expensive commercial ever!

AMC Theaters launched an ambitious ad campaign starring Nicole Kidman.

One of the most important movie complex chains in the world: AMC Theaters, has just launched an ambitious multimedia advertising campaign which cost 25 million dollars and is starring Nicole Kidman, which has the objective of attracting audiences back to theaters.

In the ad we see the famous actress touring a film complex of AMC while mentioning the phrase: “We come to this place by magic, to love, cry, and care, because we need it. All of us. “

The aforementioned company mentioned that this 60-second promotional – in addition to the shorter versions of it – can be glimpsed on “multiple high-profile platforms around the world”, So although it specifies that most of these ads will be able to be seen on American television, they will also be screened online and in around 600 rooms in the country of the stars and stripes.

This is shocking news because movie chains do not usually promote themselves outside their own complexes, which causes this to be “The first multimedia campaign of its kind in AMC’s 101-year history”, as stated by the same company.

Why did AMC run this promo?

Advertising starring Nicole Kidman joins a series of measures that the company has adopted after being on the verge of bankruptcy during the pandemic due to Covid-19, among which is accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for tickets and concessions, which will be adopted by the end of the year.

During the second quarter of the year AMC announced that its economy improved thanks to income of $ 444.7 million (In the same period during 2020, only 18.9 million entered). This at the same time as losses were reduced to 344 million (During that same period in 2020 the losses were 561 million).

This announcement comes after the optimism generated in the industry by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, film that became the best premiere during the weekend of the bridge for the Workday on USA, this thanks to a collection of $ 94 million in the aforementioned country.

Moviegoers and moviegoers, what do you think of AMC’s advertising starring Nicole Kidman?