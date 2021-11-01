Nicolas Cage: Video: Nicolas Cage is taken out of a restaurant after appearing drunk and barefoot | Society

American actor Nicolas Kim Coppola, better known in the film world as Nicolas Cage, starred in an embarrassing moment in Las Vegas. While I was in a restaurant they asked him to leave because he was drunk and in unusual attire.

While in the establishment, the actor appeared seated on a sofa. What caught the attention of the workers was his inability to walk and he even showed himself barefoot.

Due to his condition, several confused him with a street dweller and asked him to leave the place. Although one of the employees asked him to leave, Nicolas Cage was upset by the attitude.

The scene was captured on video and was replicated in international media such as The Sun and social networks. In the images you can see how difficult it is to put on the flip-flops she was wearing and her stagger when walking caused, apparently, by his state of excitement.

“We were in that bar when we realized that there was a person who was homeless, drunk and being very noisy, or so it seemed at first. But to our surprise, that person was Nicolas Cage. He was completely devastated and he was facing the waiters of the restaurant “one of the witnesses at the scene told The Sun.

The moment 54-year-old actor Nicolas Cage starred in comes after announcing a hiatus in his Hollywood career. However, he has also recently participated in independent productions.

Here is the video of Nicolas Cage in a restaurant wearing animal print pajamas and flip flops in Las Vegas.

🇺🇸 | Nicolas Cage totally drunk is kicked out of a restaurant in Las Vegas after mistaking him for a homeless man. pic.twitter.com/x9ldTgmSI9 – News Alert 🚨 (@Alerta_News_) September 25, 2021



