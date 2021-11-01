/ news economy health Industrial Innovation Center for the Development of Medical Devices – El Occidental

In order to position Jalisco as a leader in the field, this Monday the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology inaugurated the Center for Industrial Innovation for the Development of Medical Devices.

According to Ricardo Gómez, director of the Biomedical Engineering Cluster of Jalisco, although the State has a great scientific and expert collection, the truth is that only a smaller percentage of companies are those that are dedicated to the innovation and technological development of high added value.

He assured that this center, the only one of its kind in the country, will be a benchmark to eventually leave behind the use of patented products abroad and bet on home.

“From the cluster, with the support of businessmen, academics, public servants and professionals, it was proposed to take the first step in solving the problem, through this center, which consists of an innovation management methodology, which allows us accompany the entrepreneur who enters a project, from the stage it is in until its product is finished and ready to be marketed “.

Certain that Jalisco and Mexico can become leaders in the development of medical devices, he expressed that, according to a study carried out in collaboration with the University of Guadalajara (UdeG), there are three main obstacles to triggering innovation: lack of linkage, high costs in development and lack of regulatory and intellectual property knowledge.

For this reason, he said that a methodology was designed to evaluate the technological maturity of the project that enters the center, to help the entrepreneur, among other aspects, to link it with the network of allies and suppliers so that it can develop specific components; to train company personnel so that they do not require the services of someone outside; or support it with infrastructure and equipment according to the needs of the project.

“We thank higher education institutions, public and private research centers, companies, business organizations and civil associations with whom we have already signed agreements, and with whom we are working hand in hand to provide users of the innovation center not only the links, advice and training, but spaces, infrastructure and equipment that would otherwise be very expensive to acquire or rent, “he added.

For his part, Alfonso Pompa Padilla, Secretary of Innovation, Science and Technology of Jalisco, said that given the technological and scientific development that has been registered in the world, an opportunity opens up in the areas of biomedical engineering, so this center It will come to respond to the need that exists in the country in this matter.

