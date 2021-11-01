New photos of ‘Love and Thunder’ would connect directly with ‘the Dark World’

The fourth installment of Thor Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe he has already finished his recordings and is already in the post-production phase and will be the first MCU character to have four solo films, but apparently this production will take us to the past, since some photos leaked from the recordings seem to confirm that ‘Love and Thunder’ will connect with ‘The Dark World’.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ It will be the fourth installment of this hero which will hit theaters on July 8, 2022 and will feature the return of Natalie Portman in the role of Jane Foster, in addition Christian bale will play the villain Gorr the God Butcher, all of them under the direction of Taika waititi who will return after the good reception of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

In recently released photos, it seems to confirm that ‘Love and Thunder’ will connect with ‘The Dark World’, since in this scene you can see Thor and Jane Foster with a look very similar to that of this 2013 film and it seems that it will be a flashback that will connect directly with the events of this new new installment.

Speculation for Thor: Love and Thunder

It seems like the scene filmed yesterday was a flashback. Chris and Natalie were wearing wigs similar to their Thor and Jane ones from a deleted scene in TDW. The scene filmed yesterday included Thor and Jane arguing with each other pic.twitter.com/u84qNBoA8g – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) October 30, 2021

Although the recordings of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder ‘ They are officially over, they are doing some reshoots, which are additional recordings, something very common in this type of large productions and the premiere is scheduled for the July 8, 2022, after Marvel Studios made major changes to its release dates for its 2022 and 2023 films in recent weeks.