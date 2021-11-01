New look? Get inspired by Anne Hathaway and her pixie cuts

But one of the styles that has characterized her the most and that became the favorite of all fans is the pixie. This is how he taught us to rock a great short style. Get inspired by her for your next cut, you won’t regret it.

1. Gradient fringe

The actress wanted to give a bit of dynamism to her pixie and that is why she added more weight to the front, with this she intensified her look and gave it drama.

2. With the fringe to one side

If you want a fresher style, a pixie can be ideal for it and if you mix it with a rich fringe that is slanted to one side, then you will have a beautiful look that will draw attention to you.

3. Pixie without pompadour

No, the pixie is not only worn with a fringe, you can also comb it back for a more sophisticated look. Also, wearing it this way can lengthen your face and make it look slimmer.

4. With the tips to all sides

You do not always have to wear an elegant and formal hairstyle, you can also wear it tousled, so you will achieve a much more relaxed and dynamic look.

5. Short and symmetrical

During the premiere of the movie Batman: The Dark Knight, the actress wore a very small cut with almost no fringe. With this look you can highlight your features, make the neck look longer and the face sharper.

6. High and rowdy

This style of Anne was quite eye-catching and extravagant, but best of all, it also made her look very elegant. You can wear it tousled and with a little height, which you can do with the help of a dryer and a round comb.