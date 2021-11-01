New games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November revealed

To speak of the Xbox Game Pass is to make it of the best video game subscription that there is today. With a very extensive catalog full of great games, both super productions and indie titles, the truth is that its offer is unsurpassed.

As usual, each month we receive two new batches, where in each of them we can see how Microsoft’s star service is constantly increasing. And this month of November is very special because we finally have the presence of one of the two most anticipated titles of the year: Forza Horizon 5. Go pre-download, because we almost have it here.

These are the games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

In the next few days we will receive new integrations to the Xbox Game Pass service. Next, we will leave you a list with all the titles that have been announced for the second half of October.