Netta Barzilai says goodbye to the old pop formula

At birth in 1993, in Hod HaSharon, Israel, Netta barzilai grew up under the influence of the artists of the last decade of the twentieth century and saw the rise of American figures such as Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, The Backstreet Boys, among others.

She dreamed of being a singer too pop, shine musically and stand out for making art, but he saw an impediment that, perhaps, would make his life impossible in this industry that sought to catapult celebrities: having a body statuesque, and the Israeli, had overweight.

But the years passed and, in the music scene, Adele emerged as one of the first singer-songwriters who broke the mold by showing that what matters is the talent, not the body. Later more and more artists arrived women, an inevitable wave that toppled the traditional pop and his marketing towards the physical.

“I think that idea is over, it is beyond saying goodbye, it is something long overdue, artists like Lizzo, Billie Eilish, even Megan Stallion or Cardi B, they have broken the pattern and the form. When I watched MTV as a child, I only saw one type of beauty, women forced to comb their hair in the same way, I felt oppressed”Describes Netta in a video call.

Now, more than 20 years away from when the pop wave of 2000 emerged, Netta Barzilai is grateful that this break was given to give voice and openness to talents like hers, and many other women, who have been sexualized or viewed as belonging to a gender for the body they have.

“When I was a child I always imagined myself as a pop star, but thin and I thought I had to lose weight to look like Britney, but this is me and at the beginning I did a lot of jazz and blues and people identified me, as I had to be a Big mama, because we know Aretha Frankiln or Mama Cass “ Netta barzil Singer

When Netta Barzilai won in her native Israel a reality show she was able to show that she had another aspect to offer, making music with a sound effects box, to make beats and musical loops, something that distinguishes her to this day.

“This made things much clearer, I do what I want, and nobody interferes, and when you are you, you accidentally inspire other people, I did not expect to win the competition, but that’s how it was, it also led me to Eurovision, which I also won and is the Super bowl musical of Europe, this made me known in many houses, and I know that many girls and boys have been touched by this message, which for me is everything “, adds the singer.

Currently the artist presents her new single “CEO”, which, precisely, speaks of taking charge of herself. Although he has no plans to tour or perform next year, he is sure that he will continue to present new music that he made during the year. lockdown.

Personal empowerment

With “CEO”, Netta Barzilai wanted to rediscover herself, focus on taking charge of her career, and have no one tell her what to do with her music. She comments that this track composed during the lockdown It helped him to leave everything he had been living in recent years and start over.

“It’s a curious story, I had the phone number 049789789 in my head, because my mother taught me that, to learn the numbers, I had to sing them, and I started repeating them, it sounded so sexy, like percussion, that I spoke to myself producer and I repeated them, I think it’s a coincidence and I started looking for more of these numbers ”, explains Netta Barzilai.

She found personal meaning in this numerology, which gives you a leadership and control, which is why she wrote the song, to see herself as the CEO of her own life; the real challenge came when she had to make the video clip and dance in front of the camera.

“I decided to dance like everyone else, and for me it was a great challenge, I had never done it, I had only felt this vibe inside my body, and it had not allowed me to do a choreography because I knew it would be a nightmare, because I’m terrible coordinating and following instructionsYes, that’s right, I have problems with authority ”, he says with a laugh.

Netta Barzilai turned to choreographer Eden Shabtai, who had previously worked with Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Pitbull, among others. She put herself to work hard for six months to achieve the movements required to record her single on video.

“I’m not a little girl who can easily jump up to her, so I did a very, very, very difficult job, but in the end, it felt so good to watch the video, that I was able to dance, it was epic to pull it off, and this is it. the main message, I wanted to prove to myself that whatever you want to do in life, you can achieve it ”, she points out.

