Netflix will increase prices and this is the new rate for its plans

The streaming war does not give up. And with that we do not mean the competition that exists between the dozens of platforms available in the market, but the users. The first reason is that it is impossible to consume all the contents; and secondly, because –as much as we wanted– we can’t afford all platforms.

In that sense, Netflix will increase the cost of two of its three service contracting plans. We know the first thing that comes to mind is, “A year ago there was an increase and now there will be another, why?“. Yes, and here below we explain well what is happening with this increase in price.

Netflix increases its prices in Mexico

In June 2020, your Netflix receipt arrived more expensive, but this does not mean that the platform has increased in price, because as we will remember, Congress had approved the tax for digital platforms. The result was that we, as consumers, had to pay 16 percent VAT on our monthly bills.

Now, the increase has nothing to do with a VAT or any other tax. But a Netflix plan to improve the consumer experience and increase the stakes for original content. “We will update the prices of the Standard and Premium plans, to continue investing in new series and movies, as well as our platform“Said a spokesperson for the platform.

“The price of the Basic plan will not change, since we want to continue offering different plan options that go from 139 pesos per month, so that people can choose the cost that best suits their budget“. With this in mind, the prices are like this:

Basic Plan – 139 Mexican pesos

Standard Plan – 219 Mexican pesos

Premium Plan – 299 Mexicans

From when does the new rate apply?

The price change will apply for members who already have an account, or, new subscribers, without exception in both cases. If you still do not have a Netflix account and decide to contract the Standard or Premium Plan, then the new cost of 219 and 299 pesos, respectively, will be applied to you.

But If you already had an account and had one of these two plans, then you should wait to see the increase, which takes effect on Monday, November 1, 2021. You will be notified of the price increase by email (the one you have registered to your account), or when you enter Netflix. Do not worry, You will be notified of the increase one month before the first payment is made with the price increase.

Why does Netflix adjust its prices?