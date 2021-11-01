Netflix pulls out the checkbook for the movie with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans to find their 007

Related news

Netflix wants the next big blockbuster out of Hollywood to premiere right in your living room. The streaming platform has paid more than $ 200 million to acquire the rights to The gray man, the adaptation of the novel by Mark Greaney. Ryan gosling (La La Land) will be a former CIA agent turned hitman who is hunted by an old colleague, played by Chris Evans (Captain America of Marvel). The directors of the project that caused the most competitive and millionaire bid in recent years in the mecca of cinema are Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors of the last two installments in the sagas of Avengers and Captain America.

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling will not be alone. Not much less. Ana de Armas (Blade Runner: 2049), Regé-Jean Page (the big reveal of The Bridgertons), Billy bob thornton (The other side of life), Alfre Woodard (Clemency), Jessica henwick (Of love and monsters, Netflix’s latest international acquisition), Wagner moura (Narcos) and the girl Julia Butters (Once upon a time in … Hollywood)

The Russo brothers just premiered on streaming with Cherry, a drama of Apple TV + based on real events and that has meant his reunion with another old acquaintance from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom holland. About his new project, Anthony has said that “it is a real hand in hand between these two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be and what it can do. For those who are fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, we are moving to that territory in a more real environment. That’s what this movie really means to us. “

Joe Russo has written the script for the film with the help of two pairs of writers: Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, with whom he had already collaborated in his Marvel films, and Anna waterhouse and Joe shrapnel, authors of the scripts of the latest version of Rebeca for Netflix and The hero of Berlin. The intention of the directors and Netflix is ​​to create a modern franchise in the vein of Agent 007’s adventures. They have plenty of original material to draw on: the novel series by The gray man will publish its volume number ten this year, Relentless.

The story of The gray man focuses on Court Gentry, known in his world as The gray man, a former CIA agent turned legend who once moved silently from job to job, making the impossible possible before disappearing. When he sees that his life and that of his family is in danger, Gentry will have to prove that there is no gray area between killing for a living and killing to stay alive.

It is not the first time that it has been tried to adapt to the cinema The gray man, who was about to get ahead with James gray (Ad astra), Brad Pitt (Once upon a time in … Hollywood) and Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) in in the project.

The premiere of ‘The Gray Man’ is scheduled for the year 2022.

