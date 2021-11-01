Netflix increases the prices of its subscriptions. How much will be paid now? – Movie news

Do you have a subscription to all the streaming platforms available and to have? Well, add a few more pesos to the Netflix rate since, as of this November 1, their prices increased. Will you continue to pay for the service?

New month, new Netflix prices. As you hear it, the streaming giant has once again made a small readjustment to its rates, less than a year after having modified them (after adding the cumbersome digital tax). Remember when we only paid $ 99 pesos? Well now, the price is almost 300 pesos, if you want to have the most complete plan on the platform.

Even though it has quite a bit of competition, Netflix continues to be the streaming platform that leads the market, stocks, and social media conversation. It is enough for him to premiere series like Luis Miguel: The Series, The Squid Game or Sex Education so that all internet users are talking yes or yes about its content (something that sincerely other companies have not achieved). But, Although its popularity is quite wide, can you continue to maintain it now that it is not only the most used platform, but also the most expensive?

In mid-October, it was announced in Spain that Netflix would raise its prices without confirming whether this would happen in other countries. Now, it is more than confirmed, the price of the three different plans available will be as follows:

Basic plan: 139 pesos MXN (remains)

Standard plan: Goes up from 196 pesos MXN to 219 pesos MXN

Premium plan: Up from 266 pesos MXN to 299 pesos MXN

What does each plan consist of? The basic one has only one screen to watch Netflix, you can only download the content on a single device and it does not have HD quality. As for the standard, it includes two screens to view content simultaneously, two devices to download content and has HD available. Finally, the premium plan (which is the one that remains in almost 300 pesos) Includes the following: Four screens to watch content simultaneously, four devices to download content and, in addition to HD, it has Ultra HD.





Now, Why did Netflix raise its prices? According to the information collected by Engadget, one of the company’s spokesmen indicated that it was in favor of cContinue investing in new beings and movies. Which makes a bit of sense, have you seen the cast that makes up the movie? Don’t look up? Paying stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep isn’t going to be easy. Also, let’s remember that The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot are also about to premiere a movie on Netflix. Their salaries must not leave the 99 pesos per month.

But all is not lost, the same spokesman assured that, To keep having Netflix a bit accessible, they kept the basic plan at the price that they had already been managing for almost a year: “QWe want to continue offering different plan options, ranging from 139 pesos per month, so that people can choose the cost that best suits their budget. “

It should be noted that Netflix will be notifying its subscribers of these changes before their next payment is billed, So it only remains to choose if you want it (and can) continue paying, or if you stay with other platforms, What will you decide?