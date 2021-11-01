National airlines, with ‘tied wings’ and giving way to the United States – El Financiero

The frequencies of US airlines to Mexican destinations have increased due to the inability of national airlines to open new routes to the American Union, this due to the downgrading to category 2 that weighs on the country’s aeronautical authority since last May .

At the end of last May, the Federal Aviation Agency of the United States downgraded Mexican aviation to category 2, for failing to comply with the minimum security requirements to maintain the first level.

The foregoing meant that Mexican airlines could not add new routes, frequencies or services between the United States and Mexico, in addition to that the shared codes were suspended.

In an interview for El Financiero, the general director of Volaris, Enrique Beltranena assured that the degradation of the national aviation has taken its toll on the Mexican airline, but not in a representative way, he assured.

“We have seen US airlines grow in their market shares, increase their number of frequencies in the country. And when you look at the market share numbers of American airlines, they have had significant growth derived from our inability to respond to putting more capacity in the markets, “said Beltranena.

Volaris is the company with the largest market share, among Mexican lines, on the routes between Mexico and the United States.

In September, Volaris obtained 14.6 percent of the total passengers that were transported between both routes. The Mexican company is already close to the large US airlines, Delta and American Airlines, which each have 15.7 percent of the passengers, in terms of binational market share.

Beltranena indicated that, despite not being able to open new routes to the United States, Volaris has all the capacity it had planned for this year for the air market between the two neighboring countries.

Asked when category 1 could recover, the CEO of Volaris preferred not to speculate.

“The work is being done, we are making progress, each week a little more progress is being made and we are going through that process. I feel calm about how the process is progressing, ”said Beltranena.

