Napoli takes the minimum against Salernitana and shields the leadership

A goal from the Polish Piotr Zielinski gave Napoli a hard-fought 1-0 victory this Sunday in the derby from the region of Campania against him Salernitana and allowed him to shield his leadership in the A series Italian, with three points of advantage over a Milan who visits the Rome 7:45 p.m. forced to win so as not to be second.

The team of Luciano Spalletti continue with the roller is season, in which he only drew one game, last week at Roma, and won the other ten, with a defending raincoat that only conceded three goals.

Neither the loss due to injury of the Nigerian Victor osimhen, author of five goals in this start of the league season, was able to stop at Napoli. With the mexican Hirving lozano As a starter in Spalletti’s eleven, it was Piotr Zielinski, a versatile midfielder, who collapsed the Salernitana wall in the 61st minute, after Andrea Petagna shook the crossbar with a header.

The worst seemed to have happened for the leader when the player of Cyprus of the Salernitana Grigoris Kastanos was sent off in the 70th minute, but the numerical superiority only lasted seven minutes, as the Senegalese too Kalidou koulibaly saw the direct red and complicated the work of Napoli.

El Salernitana, led by the French Frank Ribery, ended the clash with two center forwards touching two meters high, the Nigerian Nwankwo simy and the bosnian Milan djuric, and in a high ball hanging in the penalty area in the 96th minute came a huge opportunity in the boots of Riccardo gagliolo, whose shot ended up outside and guaranteed a new victory for Napoli.

