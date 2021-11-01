Musk asks to prove that a little of his wealth can solve world hunger – El Financiero

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, challenged a United Nations official’s claim that only a small percentage of his wealth could help solve world hunger.

Musk was responding to comments from David Beasley, director of the UN World Food Program, who repeated a call last week after a tweet earlier this month asking billionaires like Musk to “step up now, for Once”.

Beasley specifically called for action on Musk and Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos, the two men who top the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Just $ 6 billion could prevent 42 million people from dying, Beasley said.

If the World Food Program, using open and transparent accounting, “can describe in this Twitter thread exactly how $ 6 billion will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” Musk wrote in a post. from Twitter.

Musk is the CEO of electric vehicle company Tesla, which last week joined the handful of companies valued at more than $ 1 trillion.

The $ 6 billion amount would be just a small fraction of Musk’s current net worth of $ 311 billion, and less than the $ 9.3 billion his wealth increased on October 29 alone, according to the Billionaires Index. .