Mini-Pills for your Health – El Sol de San Luis

Dying does not represent a failure for medicine, it is simply a phase of life. The obligation of the doctor is to preserve life at all times, a concept that would seem to oppose the finiteness of human existence.

Medicine was born to alleviate the suffering caused by illness, which led to. Through the action of research, new drugs and surgical procedures developed over the centuries, the prolongation of years to live will be achieved. However, even Methuselah, after nine hundred and sixty-nine years, he had to die. Religions and philosophers gave an explanation, before biologists, to the fact that “living” organisms are destined to die.

You go to a better “life” and even bridges and flowery arches are placed to facilitate the path, in which sometimes you have to pay a fee to be transferred to the other side, if not, ask Charon, and although the booth collection is taken by some protesters who do not want to die.

There are species that last only days and others are more long-lived. Medicine has prolonged the life of the human being and now it is said that we will soon have a high percentage of elderly people who are over one hundred years old. Hades complained to Zeus when a certain Asclepius or Aesculapius was resurrecting the dead as a result of his medicine.