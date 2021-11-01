Mila Kunis, Hellen Mirren and more than 200 celebrities denounce an anti-Israel boycott

The BDS movement seeks to thwart a movie event that takes place every year in Tel Aviv.

More than 200 celebrities and public figures, including Mila Kunis, Billy Porter and Helen Mirren, signed an open letter opposing efforts to boycott an LGBTQ film festival in Tel Aviv..

The card points to the movement BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions), which seeks not to let the film event take place, which has been held annually since 2006.

The statement refers to “In Israel, films have the unique power to unite Jews, Arabs and people of all races, ethnicities and origins in collaboration under a shared love for the arts. Working together towards the common goal of telling their stories and building bridges of compassion and understanding ”.

The festival is carried out by Creative Community for Peace, an organization made up of entertainment industry professionals working to counter cultural boycotts against Israel.

A couple of similar episodes happened in the near past. In 2017, the participants themselves tried to boycott the activity after South African director John Trengrove withdrew his film in protest. In turn, in the 2020 edition, more than 100 filmmakers pledged not to send films.