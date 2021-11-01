Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher raise $ 8 million in NFT auction for their series

Mila Kunis’ NFT project was a resounding success after selling out in just 35 minutes. However, it was not without its problems.

Stoner Cat’s recent non-fungible token sale (NFT) had several ups and downs in the 40 minutes it took for the collection to be depleted. The NFT sale was created to coincide with and promote a new adult animation series “Stoner Cats”. To kick-start the series, an NFT collection of 10,420 bouncer cats was coined and, as the team tweeted, “Sold out in 35 meows!” Collectors were able to mint the cats for 0.35 ETH each, about $ 800, on the Stoner Cat website.

Not only do the NFTs come with a piece of digital art, but they also guarantee lifetime access to all future episodes of the TV series. Additionally, the series will premiere to NFT owners first before opening to the public. This whole ordeal, brief as it was, caused Ethereum gas prices to skyrocket and bog down the entire network.

Ethereum gas prices skyrocket

The sale of Stoner Cats NFT sent gas prices above 600 Gwei, a figure the industry had not seen in a long time. According to a Twitter post On DeFi Prime, prices for fast transactions peaked at 709 Gwei, about $ 33, while the slower option, which takes 10 minutes to process, was still priced at nearly $ 10.

A follow-up tweet from DeFi Prime links to a page with data from Dune Analytics which claims that 344.4 ETH, nearly $ 700,000, in value was lost during the frenzy due to failed Stoner Cat transactions.

The Serie

The Stoner Cats show is an adult animated series starring Kunis alongside Aston Kutcher, Jane Fonda, Chris Rock, and Seth MacFarlane. Even Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin appears in the series as a character known as “Lord Catsinton,” an old dead cat. Stoner Cats is backed by NFTs and plans to use sales like this to fund its production.

Only with this sale, the production obtained about 8 million dollars of financing. Some of the Stoner Cat NFTs are back on the OpenSea market for 420 ETH, just under a million dollars.

Another 3,000 NFTs will be minted and released during the series’ first season.

