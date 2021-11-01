Michel Leaño regretted the forcefulness of Tigres on Chivas

Editorial Mediotiempo and Jorge Rosales

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 10.31.2021





Chivas could not rescue any point on the field of the University Stadium and ended up falling with Tigres on Day 16 of the Opening 2021, and the coach Marcelo Michel Leaño rescued the second half they did, but they lacked forcefulness to at least tie the game.

“Today the truth is that everything I say will sound like a pretext, you saw it on the court, the first half was a game where we went down on the scoreboard due to a great goal from our rival. The team managed to settle into the match. It’s not easy to come to a court like this and take the ball away from Tigres and dominate. The tie was there, then we must be more forceful, the rival arrived three times and scored two goals. We arrived, we arrived and we have to improve the definition and maintain the level of the second half, “he said.

The strategist of the Sacred Herd said that the way to motivate the squad for the last day against Mazatlan It is by showing them the level they had in the second half at the Volcán, since they don’t think they lack a center forward.

“The team has been able to have good moments in different games, but that is not related to the names of the players, There were players of ours that other games that have been erratic, today Antuna scores a goal and we have to keep working ”, he added.

Leaño He said that moving forward is in his hands, though Chivas it is in the twelfth place of the table with 19 points, but it is followed Cougars with 18, Pachuca with 17 and Athletic San Luis with the same figure, although they have pending games.