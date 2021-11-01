Mexico sanctioned with two games in qualifying

Mexico. The FIFA published the list of sanctions for incidents that occurred during the qualifying matches of the Qatar World Cup 2022 and the selection of Mexico she was punished with two games without fans and a financial fine.

By discriminatory shouts of fans in the matches of the Aztec Selection before his like of

Canada

and Honduras, FIFA decided to sanction Mexico with two matches without an audience in the stands and a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs.

The matches of the national team Mexico In the octagonal of the Concacaf that will play if public will be against Costa Rica on January 30, 2022 and against Panama on February 2 of the same year.

The squad led by the Argentine coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino She had already been punished in this tie when she faced the Jamaican team, the first match in the Octagonal Final towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup, without an audience in the stands of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, on September 2.

Mexico had moments of suffering in the development of the game but in the end they got the result with a score of 2-1 scoring for the Mexicans Alexis Vega and Hendy Martin, this one with a goal at minute 89 of the game.

How is Mexico doing in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022?

The Mexican team is the leader of the Concacaf tie after six games played in which they do not know defeat, adding 14 units with four wins and two draws, with 10 goals in favor and three against.

Second place in the table

Concacaf

is the selection of USA who has achieved 11 points, while the third place is for the squad of Canada with 10 units.

The next duels for Mexico will be as a visitor against the United States (November 12) and against Canada (November 16), undoubtedly the most complicated matches for the players of “Tata” Martino.