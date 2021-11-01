MESSI’S ANALYSIS: The main difference between PSG’s MNM trident and FC Barcelona’s legendary MSN

As soon as the arrival of Lionel messi At PSG, millions of fans began to be deluded with the society that the Argentine genius can mount together with Neymar Júnior, whom he previously had as a partner, and Kylian Mbappé.

Many remembered the MSN trident (Messi, Suárez and Neymar), but the current 30 of the Parisian club thinks that they are difficult attacks to compare. The main difference lies in the characteristics of the 9. And, while Luis Suárez is a more striker and pure striker, Donatello is a more powerful, fast and lethal attacker in the open field.

And although the moments of Neymar and he are different (more midfielders / hooks than extremes), and the 9 has a different profile to that of Fought, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner hopes to write an unforgettable new chapter. As with MSN, Lio would like to lift all the titles they opt for.

MESSI’S ANALYSIS ON MSN AND TRIDENT MNM

“They are different. Luis (Suárez) is another type of 9, with different characteristics than Mbappé. Mbappé in recent years was playing outside. Now, recently, this year or the previous one, he is playing more than 9. Luis is more of a scorer than before, a pure center forward. Kylian is more about coming to play, being very powerful and killing you with spaces. In that sense, it changes the way of being of the center forward. But it is difficult to compare. I was lucky to be on that trident of the Barca, which was wonderful. And hopefully with this we can achieve the same as we did with the previous one ”, were the words that the born in 1987 released in an interview with the Sport newspaper.

At the Parc des Princes, we are facing a more veteran Messi, more playmaker and less scorer. A more thoughtful Neymar, less electric and more generator of occasions. And Kylian Mbappé is a fast striker, devastating with spaces, who has a lot of goals and who likes more to get involved with the game.

MNM is taking time to complement itself. Something normal if you consider the physical problems they have presented and the constant stoppages for FIFA dates. In the same way, they have already shown affinity. Be careful with how well Messi and Mbappé are understanding each other.

Undefeated data. In his first season as a trident (2014/15), Lionel Messi, Neymar Júnior and Luis Suárez conquered El Triplete. League champions, Copa del Rey champions and UEFA Champions League champions

Do youDid you know…? Lionel Messi, Neymar Júnior and Luis Suárez celebrated 9 titles together in 3 seasons. They won absolutely everything. And in terms of understanding and figures (364 goals and 173 assists), no other trident compares to them.